Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $580,928.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00351158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

