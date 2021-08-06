Matrix AI Network Market Cap Hits $5.17 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $548,404.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00348673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

