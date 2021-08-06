Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.