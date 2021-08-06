Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $2.97 on Monday. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $139,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth $65,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.