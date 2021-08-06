Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $10.48 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

