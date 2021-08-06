MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.78

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 5483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,155. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

