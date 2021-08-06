McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.10. 64,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $198.37 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

