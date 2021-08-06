McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Gap Down to $78.49

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.49, but opened at $74.53. McGrath RentCorp shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 744 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

