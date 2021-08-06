McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.800-$20.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.80-20.40 EPS.

Shares of MCK opened at $199.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.00. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

