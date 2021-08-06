Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,490 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up approximately 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $18,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

