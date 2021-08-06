Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. 558,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The firm has a market cap of $244.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

