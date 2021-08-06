Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 364,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

