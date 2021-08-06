Mercury (MER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,225.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $852,717.47 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00120455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00145182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.80 or 0.99891205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.00807583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

