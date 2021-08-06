Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MDP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

MDP opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meredith by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,524 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Meredith by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meredith by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

