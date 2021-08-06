Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 60,000 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTX. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

