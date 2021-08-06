Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.47 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37.

