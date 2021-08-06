Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nucor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $5,003,142.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,792,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $101.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

