Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 74.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $191.54 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

