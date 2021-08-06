Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $367,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

