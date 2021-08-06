Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $604,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,716 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.88.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

