Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$55.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.19.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE:MX opened at C$41.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.08. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.