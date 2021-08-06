Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches Market Cap of $665,831.09

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $665,831.09 and $327.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00058636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00910997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00098546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,470,646 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

