MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in MetLife by 301.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 5.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in MetLife by 253.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.