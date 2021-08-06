MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

MetLife stock opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.51. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

