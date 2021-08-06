Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Head to Head Survey

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, University Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and University Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $160.10 million 3.89 $39.12 million $4.66 16.00 University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of University Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Metropolitan Bank and University Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.95%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and University Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 28.29% 14.15% 1.09% University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats University Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of January 21, 2021, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit. In addition, the company offers foreign currency exchange; online banking and bill pay; online reorder checks; wire transfer; and courier services, as well as ATM services. Further, it provides life, health, property, and casualty insurance products, as well as investment products, including annuities. University Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.