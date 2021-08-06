MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.81. 84,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,866. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,358 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

