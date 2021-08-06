Michael Rice Sells 11,461 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 160,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.