Michael(Mike) Rosenstreich Buys 1,458,333 Shares of Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX) Stock

Helix Resources Limited (ASX:HLX) insider Michael(Mike) Rosenstreich purchased 1,458,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$29,166.66 ($20,833.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Helix Resources

Helix Resources Limited engages in the minerals exploration activities in Australia and Chile. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, and other base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Collerina copper and Cobar gold projects located in central New South Wales. Helix Resources Limited was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

