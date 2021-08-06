Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

