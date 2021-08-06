Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $281.78

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.26.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.