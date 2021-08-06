MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 159,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,540,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.70 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MicroVision by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroVision by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

