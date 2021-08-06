Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $570.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.18. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

