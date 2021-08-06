Millennium Management LLC Acquires 205,017 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 174.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

