Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

