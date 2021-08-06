Millennium Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,576 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

EVER stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $691.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,377 shares of company stock worth $1,311,138. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

