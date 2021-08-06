Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 708.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Materialise worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Materialise stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.