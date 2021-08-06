Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

