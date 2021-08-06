Millennium Management LLC Sells 156,984 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGNS. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,171,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,112,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,634,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

