Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.72. 5,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at $171,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

