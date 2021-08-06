Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $58.72. 5,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.47.
Mimecast Company Profile
Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.