Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MNMD stock traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 3.38. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.33 and a 52-week high of 5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

