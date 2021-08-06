Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,476. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

