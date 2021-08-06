Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.93. 1,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,584. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.86.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

