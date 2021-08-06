Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

