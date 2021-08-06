Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 1,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

