Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 88,109 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $43,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.19. 352,785 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

