Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,023 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.