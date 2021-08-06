Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

MG traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $311.10 million, a P/E ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.36%. Analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Mistras Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 262,492 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 123,131 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

