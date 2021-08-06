Mizuho Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $92.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.05.

Shares of WDC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.17. 203,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

