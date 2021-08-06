Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.38, but opened at $15.23. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 4,456 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

