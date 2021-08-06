Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

